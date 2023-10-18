Washington State shooting guard Charlisse Leger-Walker named to Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list

From staff reports

Washington State senior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker was named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list.

Leger-Walker was one of 20 players on the initial list.

Leger-Walker, a three-time All-American, is a contender for the award presented annually to the best shooting guard in Division I for the third consecutive season. She is joined by fellow Pac-12 guards Hannah Jump of Stanford, Gianna Kneepkens of Utah and Charisma Osborne of UCLA.

The senior from Waikato, New Zealand, started all 30 games last season and averaged 17.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 4.1 apg while shooting 40.3% from the field.