Frozen’s Disney on Ice star lets the boos go

Boos are seldom heard at Disney on Ice shows but some fans make an exception and jeer Prince Hans, the villain from Disney’s animated classic “Frozen.” Miles Addison, who portrays Hans, takes it in the same manner as how he skates, which is in stride.

“I’m fine with the audience’s reaction,” Addison said while calling from Tucson, Arizona. “I get it. You can hear the boos backstage when I step out onto the ice as Prince Hans. I don’t always get all boos. There are some shows with a mixed reaction. Some people are fine with the villain. I’ll skate through the boos and I’ll see some people greet me with their thumbs down but I love it. I grew up on Disney movies, just like so many people have and it’s an amazing experience to be involved with a family production like I am.”

The latest Disney on Ice production features characters from “Frozen” and “Encanto.”

The former features Olaf, Kristoff and Sven taking fans on a journey as they encounter wintry conditions in a race to bring back summer. The latter is about the Madrigal family, who reside in the scenic mountains of Columbia. The “Encanto” protagonist Mirabel tries to save her enchanted family home, which is in peril.

“The ‘Frozen’ and ‘Encanto’ stories are so entertaining and compelling,” Addison said. “There’s something for everyone who comes out for Disney on Ice.”

Addison, 29, was a competitive skater until joining Disney on Ice in 2022.

“This is my second tour with Disney and it’s been a great experience but it was also a huge learning curve for me,” Addison said. “It’s about skating and acting. I’m fine with skating but I had to learn to act and blend those two skills together. It’s been a challenge but I love it and I have no regrets about taking on this unique experience.”

The Raleigh, N.C., native, who competed solo and in pair programs, has never been to Disneyland or Disney World. “My parents would always take us on beach and mountain vacations,” Addison said. “It was good for me since I was always a very active kid. It was a good thing that I was so rambunctious since that led me to skating when I was a child. I’ll make it to Disneyland someday but for now I’m enjoying being part of another Disney production. There’s nothing like Disney on Ice.”