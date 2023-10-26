The Dirt: A 1,400-unit development comes closer to fruition

Kaiser Aluminum and Chemical Corp. announced last week they were placing the remaining parcels that had been a buffer to the aluminum smelter near Mead for sale. This was made possible by infrastructure built for the ambitious Mead Works development.

That project south of the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and U.S. Highway 395 is another venture by Greenstone Corp., the company behind Kendall Yards and the River District West community in Liberty Lake.

The 400-acre site for the development in north Spokane County, which could include as many as 1,400 homes, was previously owned entirely by Kaiser Aluminum Investment Company.

Currently, the firm retains about 50 acres.

The area was first used as a contamination buffer zone for a World War II-era aluminum smelting facility due just south.

Kaiser Aluminum purchased the 400 acres in 1946. Portions of the property could not be developed due soil and groundwater contamination of PCBs. These are highly carcinogenic chemical compounds that were previously used in industrial and consumer products.

Development was allowed, however, for a the Costco Wholesale Corp. location at 12020 N. Newport Highway. The 20 acres were sold to the retailer in 2017.

In 2020, Kaiser began remediation work with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to make the rest of the property marketable, according to Spokesman-Review reports.

Then in 2021, the company sold 300 acres to Greenstone Corp.

Earlier this year, 30 acres were sold to MultiCare Health System.

Now, Kaiser aims to sell its remaining 10 parcels comprising about 50 acres.

According to Jim Frank, president and CEO of Greenstone Corp., Kaiser officials were waiting for infrastructure improvements for the Mead Works Development.

“Those are large parcels that don’t have sewer or water and we’re working on that right now,” Frank said.

These utilities will come from the construction of Alumina Drive, a paved road to run parallel to U.S. Highway 2.

“That arterial will bring the major infrastructure that is necessary for both what we’re doing and Kaiser too,” he said.

In a statement from Goodale & Barbieri Company, the commercial real estate and development firm for Kaiser, potential buyers could be any investors, developers, and businesses of any kind.

The Mead Works development, which could take as long as 15 years to fully complete, will be similar to Kendall Yards in some ways.

They will both use integrated, mixed-use planning, meaning single family detached homes, town homes, condos and other housing units will be constructed alongside one another, making for more heterogeneous neighborhoods.

Though Frank said he hopes to mix different types of housing more “finely” for the north Spokane project.

Additionally, more amenities will be implemented like public transportation, open spaces, and walking and biking paths, he said.

Rosauers opening in Pullman

On Wednesday, Spokane-based Rosauers Supermarkets will open its first location in Pullman with Cougar-oriented amenities.

At 1205 N. Grand Ave., the store will include a 2,000-square-foot “Beer Lab.” According to a company release, this will be the largest beer cooler in the Pacific Northwest.

Amenities for the town’s student population doesn’t stop there.

A second story will consist of seating with free internet and computer charging stations. Students will have plenty of food options to fuel their studies with the inclusion of a dining hall that will serve burritos, tacos, coffee, juice, sushi, pizza and a build-your-own ice cream bar.

The store will also feature exclusive products from Spokane-based Spicology, a seasonings wholesaler.

At the opening ceremony next week, attendees can enjoy free grilled-cheese sandwiches and be joined by Cougar royalty: Butch, the university’s feline mascot and former WSU quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien.

The Pullman location will be the company’s 23rd store including venues in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana.