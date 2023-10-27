Overnight snow brings multiple slide-offs, crashes

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
By Alexandra Duggan alexandrad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

A dust of overnight snow in Spokane County left highways icy, causing crashes during the morning commute Friday.

According to Washington State Patrol Sgt. Greg Riddell, troopers handled 14 weather-related crashes between 6 and 8 a.m. 

Riddell said more crashes up north were slide-offs and rollovers.

He wrote in his post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that if temperatures are cold like Friday’s 29 degrees, it means roads are icy.

“The white stuff on the road means slow down,” Riddell said.