100 years ago in Spokane: Flora Watson’s cousin died under mysterious circumstances at the same faith-healing tent where she did

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Flora Watson was dead and buried, but the bizarre story surrounding her death “and prophesied resurrection” took another twist.

Her cousin, O.W. Watson, died in the midst of the same faith-healers tent colony that had held Flora’s body for 13 days. O.W. Watson had suffered a “nervous breakdown” over the whole affair and never recovered.

He was apparently a believer, and he was “treated with faith and prayers” during his illness. Yet once he succumbed, there was no attempt to “hold the body for resurrection.” His body was taken to an undertaker.

His wife said that when he became ill, she talked with a doctor who said there was nothing to do for him except keep him comfortable. She chose to let him stay at the tent colony, because he liked it there and he was cared for by two nurses.

His wife said the undertaker told her a blood vessel must have burst in his head. She added that she was asking the coroner to look into the matter “so there will be no question about the death.”

From the school beat: The Spokane School District obtained options on a large lot in east Spokane for a proposed third high school.

Superintendent Orville Pratt said the “need for a third high school is evident in light of the crowded condition of North Central” and the overall growth in students at Lewis and Clark High School. The new school was to “feature industrial, vocational and trade subjects.” The proposed name was East Technical High School.

The district chose that site because of its proximity to Spokane’s “factory district.” The site was between Pacific Avenue and First avenues, west of Haven Street.

East Technical High School never came to fruition, but Libby Junior High School opened on the site in 1928. it is now the site of the Libby Center, housing the district’s Odyssey and Tessera programs.