Chipman Trail bridge repaired

By Emily Pearce Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The Chipman Trail’s section that was closed last week has reopened after the bridge was determined safe to cross.

A small fire burned a wooden bridge and brush on the trail on Aug. 19. The blaze was extinguished within a few hours, but the trail was closed for a short period.

The section spanned from the entrance to the Alpine Animal Hospital on the west side to a residential driveway on the east.

Whitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies determined the cause of the fire a few days later. Two juveniles of Moscow, aged 13 and 14, allegedly started it.

The two had been seen in the immediate area during the time the fire began. They provided investigators with enough information that police believed they intentionally started the blaze.

Both juveniles are on probation in Latah County. Deputies learned after the incident they were suspects in thefts from a grocery store in Pullman, and had allegedly stolen a bike from an apartment complex in the area.

The juveniles will face arson and theft-related charges in Whitman County.

Bill Tensfeld, director of Whitman County Parks and Recreation, said the bridge was burnt on both sides but a 4- to 6-foot section in the center was left uncharred.

The department brought out a structural engineer Wednesday to determine if pedestrians could safely cross the bridge. They approved the bridge Thursday, and said foot and bike traffic can travel across.

The 12-foot-wide bridge would have accommodated the weight of an emergency or maintenance vehicle going down the trail, Tensfeld said. Pedestrians are significantly lighter, he added.

Barricades have been installed on sides of the bridge to keep pedestrians off of burnt sections, Tensfeld said. People may pass through the 4-foot lane, but should be cautious while passing others with the limited space.

“Everyone is going to have to be courteous of one another,” Tensfeld said. “The open section is small and they’ll have to be respectful of each other’s space.”

Although the bridge is still standing and is safe for pedestrians, it’s unsalvageable, Tensfeld said. The department will ultimately have to replace it.

Tensfeld said a permanent structure will be constructed no sooner than April and at the latest in June. He added the department still needs to figure out funding, fabrication for the structure and permits.

Shortened lanes is a temporary solution until a new bridge is placed, Tensfeld said.

When the new structure is being constructed, the section will be closed to the public. Tensfeld said the department is beginning to brainstorm solutions to divert traffic on the trail when the new bridge is installed.