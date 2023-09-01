Mariners’ bats don’t have much pop in road-trip opening loss to Mets

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

NEW YORK – The debate about his ability to handle high-leverage situations or to close out late-inning leads will continue to be discussed, despite leading the American League with nine saves in August.

And the skepticism of a fan base that expects something cleaner and more dominant in these situations continues to shift toward anger with the inefficiency and failure.

Andres Munoz was saddled with the loss following his pitch-filled eighth inning, when he allowed the go-ahead run to score on an RBI single by old friend and one-time fan favorite Daniel Vogelbach.

But placing the blame solely on Munoz for the Mariners’ 2-1 loss to the Mets on Friday night vastly overlooks the offensive shortcomings of his teammates and the dominance of the Mets pitching Friday night at Citi Field.

“Any time you only give up two runs, you expect to win the game,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

Seattle pitchers have held opponents to two runs or fewer in 55 games this season. They’ve won 47 of those games with their eighth loss coming against the Mets.

While the loss was frustrating, it wasn’t costly. The Rangers and Astros lost on Friday night, meaning Seattle and Houston remained tied at the top of the AL West standings with a one-game lead over Texas.

The Mariners’ offense, which came into the game averaging 5.3 runs per game since July 1 and 5.9 runs in August, was essentially shut down by Mets starter Kodai Senga for seven innings and failed to produce a run against New York’s inconsistent bullpen.

It was just the second time in the past 42 games that the Mariners were held to just one run in a game – both losses. Since July 1, they’ve been held to one run or fewer only four times. It’s why they’ve played themselves back into contention.

The Mariners were 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position and stranded six runners. They struck out 13 times.

“We’ve got to do more offensively, which we will,” Servais said. “But give credit to their guy, he was outstanding.”

Senga allowed one run over seven innings on five hits with two walks and 12 strikeouts. Seattle came into the game understanding his heavy reliance on the “ghost forkball” for swings and misses.

It didn’t matter. He threw it 38 times and got 12 swings and misses and only one ball in play.

“He throws it hard, but I think just watching the video and then comparing it to what you see in box, it has way more movement than what you think,” Crawford said. “Seeing that, you tip your cap to him. He was able to start it at the letters and it ends up the dirt. You don’t see a pitch like that too often.”

The Mariners’ lone run came off Crawford’s solo homer in the fourth. He took advantage of a misplaced cutter for this 13th homer of the season.

Senga toughened up after allowing a single to Josh Rojas and walking Crawford to start the sixth inning. He came back to strike out Julio Rodriguez, Eugenio Suarez and Cal Raleigh to end the threat.

“First time we’ve seen Senga and the (fork ball),” Servais said. “We knew coming into the game that’s his go-to pitch and it was as advertised. It’s a really good pitch. It was tough for our guys lay off it.”

The Mariners got an outstanding start from Logan Gilbert, who pitched 6⅔ innings, allowing one run on seven hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

His run allowed came in the sixth inning, when he left a 2-1 fastball up in the zone that Brandon Nimmo turned into a line drive solo homer over the wall in right to tie the game at 1.

The Mets threatened to take the lead later in the inning. Pete Alonso doubled to left to put the go-ahead run in scoring position. Former Mariner Daniel Vogelbach gave his old team a scare when he ambushed a first-pitch fastball, sending a deep drive to straight away center. But Julio Rodriguez was able to track it down on the warning track.

Furious at the pitch location and the near disaster, Gilbert screamed into his glove in frustration and anger.

“I was of doing it to myself in that inning,” Gilbert said. “It just works out when I get out of my own way. It’s getting into good counts and then don’t create problems on your own. Guys are good enough at this level that you’ve got to get out of your own way and make good pitches.”

It seemed like that rage would carry him through the seventh to close out his outing. Gilbert struck out D.J. Stewart and Francisco Alvarez in ruthless fashion. He got up 0-2 on Brett Baty and was a strike away from finishing the seventh.

But Baty singled to right and Ronny Mauricio followed with a single.

With Nimmo coming up again, manager Scott Servais went to his bullpen and lefty Gabe Speier, who needed one pitch to get a force out at second base on a ground ball.

Servais brought in Munoz to face the toughest part of the Mets order to start the eighth. Switch-hitting Francisco Lindor dumped a single into right field. After Jeff McNeil popped out to left, Lindor took advantage of Munoz’s slow delivery, stealing second with ease. He advanced to third on a wild pitch.

It looked like he might be stranded at third after Munoz struck out Pete Alonso on nasty sinker. But Vogelbach, who has struggled this season and drawn the ire from fans at Flushing, wouldn’t give in after falling behind immediately. He fouled off two nasty sinkers, refused to chase on two pitches out of the zone and then punched a linedrive into right field.

“He was one pitch away from getting out of it,” Servais said. “He made really good pitches to Vogey, who kept fouling them off. And then he left one up that Vogey go the barrel on. And late in the game, the extra 90 feet is always big.”

The Mets brought in Drew Smith for his sixth save opportunity of the season. He walked Cal Raleigh to start the inning. But he erased the mistake by capitalizing on a Mariners mistake, picking off pinch runner Jose Caballero before throwing a pitcher to the next batter.

“With the Mets back of their bullpen, they’re working through different guys and trying to come up with three outs and you get the leadoff guy on,” Servais said. “You have to be heads up on the bases. Those outs are huge late in the game like that and you’re kind of letting that pitcher off the hook.”

It loomed larger when Dominic Canzone singled with two outs. Smith was able to strike out Ty France to end the game.