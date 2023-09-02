EWU notebook: Backup QB Michael Wortham works way onto field; youth rules Eagles secondary

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

MINNEAPOLIS – Michael Wortham was used as advertised.

The Eastern Washington junior played quarterback mostly in name only, showing instead his abilities as a returner and a ball carrier in the Eagles’ 35-10 loss to No. 2 North Dakota State on Saturday.

Straddling the end zone line at U.S. Bank Stadium, Wortham returned the opening kickoff 27 yards and followed with two shorter returns later in the game, his first with Eastern after transferring from Sierra College in California.

“I would say (he brings) electricity. The dude’s got some juice in him,” junior receiver and punt returner Efton Chism III said. “Every time he touches the ball he can house it, so I’m excited for him. Keep giving him the ball and let him make plays.”

The Eagles did continue to give Wortham the ball in the running game. He led a modest EWU ground attack with 41 yards on five carries. Junior Malik Dotson, a Feather River (California) College transfer also playing in his first game with the Eagles, ran five times for 14 yards.

Starter Tuna Altahir was quiet: The redshirt sophomore, who led the team in rushing last year, had 5 yards on five carries.

Wortham was still listed as a co-backup quarterback with junior Jared Taylor, and their hierarchy wasn’t tested: Kekoa Visperas threw every pass, and, with the exception of the times when Wortham took a direct snap, Visperas touched the ball every offensive play.

The redshirt sophomore Visperas also scrambled (or executed a designed run) 11 times.

“We didn’t do as well as we would have (liked to) up front,” Best said about NDSU’s pass rush. “They pressured him a bit more than we anticipated.

“We didn’t give him enough time, enough of the time, to get him too comfortable back there, but his performance was gutsy. I’m real proud of that guy.”

Mixed results on special teams

So long as he doesn’t lose any yards on punt returns later this season, Chism, with a 6-yard punt return, has surpassed the Eagles’ seasonlong total for punt return yards in 2022.

Last year, the Eagles only returned five punts for a total of 5 yards. Chism returned all five – for a long of 10 yards – while the rest were either fair caught, downed, sent into the end zone or bounced out of bounds.

“We took a lot of pride in special teams this whole camp,” Chism said. “Special teams is a character-building thing for the team. We need all three phases to win.”

The field-goal unit had mixed results against the Bison. Redshirt freshman Soren McKee’s 41-yard attempt in the second quarter was blocked by Eli Mostaert, who bulldozed his way right through the middle of the line.

McKee’s second attempt, with 4:01 left in the fourth quarter, was good from 36 yards.

Redshirt sophomore Jackson Cleaver handled both kickoffs, sending one into the end zone for a touchback.

Youth rules secondary

Aside from redshirt senior cornerback Marlon Jones Jr., who had five tackles and a pass breakup, the Eagles relied on underclassmen in the secondary.

Three players – redshirt sophomores Alphonse Oywak and Armani Orange, and redshirt freshman Drew Carter – made their first career starts and played significant minutes.

Orange led the team with nine tackles. Carter broke up two passes and had four tackles. Oywak rotated out some with DaJean Wells, another redshirt sophomore, and they each made a tackle.

Redshirt sophomore Kentrell Williams Jr. did not start at safety but played enough to make eight tackles, second most behind his fellow safety Orange. Williams played seven games last year but has yet to start.

Their contributions are part of a youth movement at the position after the Eagles relied heavily on Keshaun King and Ely Doyle last season.

“The score doesn’t (reflect) it, but I thought our secondary did a great job,” super senior linebacker Jaren Banks said. “It’s good to know we’ve got guys back there who can make plays. It was good to see those young guys picking it up.”

The Eagles are awaiting the return of senior cornerback Darrien Sampson, who had offseason surgery to repair a knee injury he sustained last season against Florida.

Attendance figures fall short of bonuses

Eastern Washington received a $200,000 payout for the game plus another $50,000 for travel expenses, but the event failed to draw enough fans to trigger additional bonuses.

Official attendance at the game was 22,546, enough to mostly fill the widest sides of the lower bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium. In order to trigger the first $25,000 bonus in Eastern’s contract, attendance needed to reach 40,000.

Two additional $25,000 bonuses would have kicked in at 50,000 and 60,000 tickets sold, per the contract.