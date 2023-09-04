Here are some road projects that might affect Spokane drivers this week

Night construction continues on Maple Street Bridge from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night for road repair and improvement. Construction is expected to continue through mid-November.

Florida Street between Wellesley and Francis, Springfield Avenue between Napa Street and Trent Avenue, and Eighth Avenue between McClellan and Cowley Streets, remain closed this week due to paving projects.

TJ Meenach Drive remains closed from Pettet Drive to Northwest Boulevard as part of a stormwater project.

Road improvements will close Garland Avenue between Cook and Market Streets in the Bemiss neighborhood.

Holland Avenue will remain closed from Normandie to Colton Street for construction of a sewer pipe.

Strong Road will close between Austin and Five Mile Roads for surface removal and repaving. The project is expected to be completed in October.

Havana Street will be closed through Sept. 8 between Frederick and Euclid avenues.

Evergreen Excavating work will close Post Street between Second and Third avenues from Sept. 5 through Sept. 22.