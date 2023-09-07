Week 2 prep football preview: Upstart Ridgeline travels to Mt. Spokane for early-season litmus test

No time to waste. It’s Week 2, so let’s get right to it. All games Friday, 7 p.m. except otherwise noted.

Game of the week

Ridgeline (1-0, 1-0) at Mt. Spokane (1-0, 1-0): The No. 9-ranked Wildcats ran wild over University, with TJ Haberman and Bode Gardner connecting for four touchdown passes in a 47-20 win last week. The visiting Falcons limited Central Valley to one touchdown in their signature 21-14 win over their school district rival.

4A/3A

Lewis and Clark (1-0, 1-0) at Central Valley (0-1, 0-1): The host Bears look to bounce back from the bruising they took to Ridgeline last week, while the Tigers should be riding high after a 40-6 win over Ferris at Hart Field. Jack Paridon threw two touchdown passes and rushed for two more and had the offense moving consistently.

Cheney (0-1, 0-1) at Ferris (0-1, 0-1): Two teams that took their lumps last week. Saxons QB John Olson and receiver Fareed Lawal have some chemistry, but the first-time coaching staff is still trying to pull all the pieces together. The visiting Blackhawks had trouble limiting the Gonzaga Prep multiple-option offense last week, but that’s not an uncommon situation in the league.

Gonzaga Prep (1-0) at Inglewood (Calif.) (1-1): Saturday at 5 p.m. The Bullpups rolled up 336 yards on the ground in their 34-6 win over Cheney, with new featured back Nate Moinette accounting for 103 yards and a touchdown as eight players got carries.

Nonleague

Rogers (1-0) at Grangeville: After the Pirates easily handled an undermanned Medical Lake team last week they garnered eight points in the 2A state media poll. Leader Aaron Kinsey played sporadically on defense and had one offensive touch – a 60-yard touchdown run that put Rogers up 35-0 and ended the ballgame in a halftime forfeit.

Lakeside (1-0) at East Valley (0-1): The host Knights lost big at Deer Park and this week gets no easier. The Eagles are ranked No. 3 in the 1A state media poll after beating another ranked team, Lynden Christian, in their opener. QB Calvin Mikkelsen has already made the offense his own.

West Valley (0-1) at Lakeland (3-0): The visiting Eagles were knocked off last week as Freeman debuted its new turf field, and this week run into one of Idaho’s hottest teams. The Hawks doubled up Pullman last week as Kage Weil rushed for 223 yards with three touchdowns.

Riverside (1-0) at Shadle Park (1-0): The host Highlanders, led by new QB Kaden Hooper’s 273 yards and three TDs through the air, built a 35-0 halftime lead and outlasted Timberlake 38-32. The Rams recovered from some pregame drama to handle St. Maries 35-8.

Colville at North Central (0-1): Friday, 4 p.m. The host Wolfpack were shut out by Lake City last week and face a Crimson Hawks squad which beat Tenino by 20 points and had two backs go for more that 100 yards – Braden Dunham and Hunter Gleave.

Moscow (1-1) at Pullman (0-1): Pullman’s Caleb Northcroft threw three touchdowns passes, two to Champ Powaukee, but the Greyhounds had no answer for Lakeland’s ground attack.

Clarkston (1-0) at Lewiston (0-2): A good early-season test for two teams with postseason aspirations at the Battle of the Bridge.