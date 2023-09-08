Road work to look out for this week

Night construction continues on Maple Street Bridge from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night for road repair and improvement. Construction is expected to continue through mid-November. Starting Tuesday, full closure will switch from the northbound lanes to the southbound lanes, northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane.

Closures continue this week on Florida Street between Wellesley and Francis, Springfield Avenue between Napa Street and Trent Avenue, and Eighth Avenue between McClellan and Cowley Streets due to paving projects.

TJ Meenach Drive, from Pettet Drive to Northwest Boulevard remains closed as part of a stormwater project.

Holland Avenue, between Normandie Lane and Colton Street, and Colton Street, between Holland and Hoerner Avenue, are closed for the construction of a sewer pipe.

Havana Street between Central and Dalke avenues, Central Avenue between Myrtle and Havana streets, and Myrtle Street between Rowan and Central avenues are closed this week.

A lift station upgrade will close St. Thomas Moore Way between Nevada and Wilding Drive.

Strong Road between Austin and Five Mile Road will be closed for road maintenance.

Post Street will remain closed from Second to Third avenues until Sept. 22 due to Evergreen Excavating work.

The Night Market at Kendall Yards will close Summit Parkway between Cedar Street and Adams Lane from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday.