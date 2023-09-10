At Palouse fair, trust is a must

By Anthony Kuipers Moscow-Pullman Daily News

For the young participants showing off their livestock and pets at the Palouse Empire Fair, the key to earning a prized ribbon at the event is trust.

They must earn the trust of their animal, especially if that animal is hundreds of pounds heavier than the kids.

Ty Scott, a 14-year-old from Colfax, expertly led his 285-pound pig back to its pen at the swine barn Thursday.

He has been competing at the fair for a handful of years and knows that it is a lot easier to handle pigs when they listen to him. Luckily, this year’s swine does.

“He’s a nice pig,” Scott said.

Scott said he enjoys establishing that familiarity with the animal. The goal is “trying to build a relationship with them so they recognize you and know you,” he said.

That remains true for smaller animals as well. Jessie Cook, a recent Colfax High School graduate, has been part of 4-H since she was 5 years old. She has shown rabbits, sheep and even cats at the Palouse Empire Fair.

On Thursday, while holding her rabbit, Pebbles, she said it’s about constantly working with the animals so they become comfortable with their owner. Cook enjoys spending that time with her furry friends.

“I just like to play with them,” she said.

St. John, Wash., resident Savannah Kerr loves that it teaches her daughter, Hallie, responsibility. Hallie Kerr, while only 7 years old, looked like a seasoned pro when she tended to her sheep, Rosie.

Hallie Kerr said her favorite part is caring for the sheep when they are “babies.” Last year, her efforts won her a blue ribbon.

Savannah Kerr said her family raises cows, but her daughter was a bit frightened by them, so she pivoted to sheep. She said her daughter loves the experience.

“It makes me excited that she’s excited,” Savannah Kerr said.

Cody Inderrieden, a Colfax High School senior, brought his sheep to the Palouse Empire Fair as well. He explained that success is “all about how you look and how you perform the sheep.”

That means making eye contact with the judges, cleaning the sheep and making sure they’re in healthy condition for the market.

These participants, and the rest of the visitors who traveled to Palouse Empire Fairgrounds for the first day of the fair, were greeted with warm temperatures and blue skies.

The fair is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.