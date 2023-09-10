Will Booth: Congress must reauthorize the Affordable Connectivity Program

Will Booth

Washington state has the eighth-largest Native American population in the country and is home to more than 29 federally recognized tribal nations. Indigenous people have a rich history in the Pacific Northwest, and I’m proud to help carry on the legacy of our ancestors by advocating for them. There are many areas where tribal communities unfairly lag behind the rest of the country, and one of the biggest gaps we face is access to technology and digital connectivity.

A 2020 study found that 18% of people living on tribal lands did not have access to high-speed internet, which far surpasses the 4% of people who live in nontribal areas who lack access. Furthermore, the cost of a monthly internet plan continues to be a challenge for low-income communities nationwide, especially those on tribal lands.

We must certainly examine the systemic reasons why tribal communities are disproportionately experiencing the digital divide, but right now, we need to save the program that helps low-income communities pay for their internet bills. But first, why is this such an important topic?

Broadband is essential to connecting people to important digital resources for education, work, health care, social relationships and so much more. It is no longer a luxury, but a necessity, and leveling the social and economic playing field requires everyone to have a fast connection in their home. These needs are particularly important in underserved communities like tribal lands.

While major investments are being made to build the infrastructure needed to deliver broadband access, including on tribal lands, another barrier to everyone actually adopting high-speed internet at home is still prevalent, and that’s affordability. Nearly half of adults without a home broadband subscription cite cost as the primary reason.

Fortunately, the federal government has created an effective tool to reduce this cost barrier for eligible households in the Affordable Connectivity Program. For those living on tribal lands, ACP provides a $75-per-month subsidy to help pay for high-speed internet service.

As a member of a federally recognized tribe, I am an enrollee in ACP and can speak firsthand to the impact the program has had on my life and other members of my community. It has equipped me with the internet speeds needed to organize programs for Tribal Technology Training (T3) and participate in digital equity webinars.

More importantly, ACP has made it so those living on tribal lands who previously couldn’t afford any sort of internet plan can now get connected, access telehealth resources, take online education courses, use online banking services and so much more. Many people take these things for granted, but they are conveniences that are not available to those still living on the wrong side of the digital divide. That’s why Congress must protect ACP’s long-term future.

Millions of Americans, including many enrollees themselves, aren’t aware that ACP is projected to run out of funding as early as March 2024. The 20 million households that are enrolled in the program and have high-speed internet as a result will be notified in January that the subsidy will end unless Congress acts before the end of the year.

I urge leaders in Congress to think about tribal community members who rely on ACP to get affordable, high-speed internet connections that allow us to learn, work and manage our daily lives. Without this program, we will lose an essential tool for economic growth, educational opportunity, and community organization.

We need our leaders to step up. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., who chairs the vital U.S. Senate Commerce Committee, has shown her commitment to digital equity in ensuring tribal communities can access affordable broadband. I hope she will continue to make that a priority by reauthorizing ACP.

Will Booth, is an enrolled member of the Ts’msyen Nation, is the Director of Operations for First Nation Foundation, Inc., a member of the Joint American Indian Veterans Advisory Council, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium Advisory Council, and a Govenors Challenge-member for Suicide Prevention and the director of operations for the Tribal Technology Training (T3) program in Seattle.