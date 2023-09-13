Prep roundup: Ainsley Buchanan leads Mt. Spokane slowpitch; Teryn Gardner paces Mead soccer past CV

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Slowpitch softball

GSL 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 9, Cheney 5: Ainsley Buchanan went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and the Wildcats (5-0) beat the Blackhawks (1-4). Mia Ashcroft went 3 for 4 with a three-run home run for Cheney. Quincy Schuerman added a home run for Mt. Spokane.

Girls soccer

Nonleague

Mead 6, Central Valley 0: Teryn Gardner scored three goals and the Panthers (3-3) beat the visiting Bears (0-4). Rylee Vanos added two goals for Mead.

Mt. Spokane 4, Lewis and Clark 1: Bre Koscielski had two goals and the Wildcats (2-1) beat the visiting Tigers (2-0-2).

University 4, Clarkston 3: Mea Wiykovics scored two goals and the Titans (4-0) beat the visiting Bantams (2-1-1). Rebecca Skinner scored two goals for Clarkston.

Cross country boys

Shadle Park def. East Valley 20-37: 1, Abe Little (SP) 17:52. 2, Bird (SP) 18:44. 3, Reynolds (SP) 19:09. 4, Brown (EV) 19:24. 5, Escobar (EV) 19:57.

Rogers def. Clarkston 23-32: 1, Daniel Rodriguez Villarreal (Rog) 18:27. 2, Jared Fulcher (Rog) 18:51. 3, Avery Peters (Cla) 19:30. 4, Adan Alegria (Rog) 20:37. 5, Kalyn Averill (Cla) 21:38.

Cross country girls

East Valley def. Shadle Park: 1, Logan Hofstee (EV) 18:37. 2, Brown (EV) 22:05. 3, Young (SP) 24:14. 4, Goggin (EV) 25:28. 5, Payne (EV) 25:50.

Rogers def. Clarkston 27-28: 1, Donalda Brantley (Rog) 23:47. 2, Savannah Taylor (Rog) 23:48. 3, Aneysa Judy (Cla) 24:47. 4, Taylor Celigoy (Cla) 27:41. 5, Claire Dooley (Cla) 28:42.

Volleyball

Chewelah 3, Colville 1: Brooke Bennett had 13 kills and the visiting Cougars (2-0) beat the Crimson Hawks (1-3) 23-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-21 in a nonleague match.

Clarkston 3, Lewiston 0: Emma McManigle had five kills and the visiting Bengals (1-2) swept the Bantams (1-4) in a nonleague match.

Oakesdale 3, Pomeroy 0: The visiting Nighthawks (4-0, 2-0) beat the Pirates (0-3, 0-2) in a Southeast 1B League match.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Columbia (Burbank) 0: Addy Colbert had nine kills and the visiting Broncos (3-0) swept the Coyotes (1-5) in a nonleague match.

Fall boys soccer

Priest River 9, St. Maries 0: Carson Hughes had five goals and the visiting Spartans (2-6, 2-5) beat the visiting Lumberjacks (0-7, 0-6) in a Central Idaho League 2A game.