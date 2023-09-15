On the Air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 a.m.: F1: Singapore Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Cup Series: Bass Pro Shops Night Race USA
Baseball, MLB
12:07 p.m.: Boston at Toronto MLB
4:05 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Baltimore or Philadelphia at St. Louis MLB
6:40 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Seattle Root
Football, college
9 a.m.: Florida State at Boston College ABC
9 a.m.: Penn State at Illinois Fox 28
9 a.m.: Louisiana State at Mississippi State ESPN
9 a.m.: Liberty at Buffalo CBS Sports
9 a.m.: Wake Forest at Old Dominion ESPN2
9 a.m.: Iowa State at Ohio ESPNU
9 a.m.: North Dakota at Boise State FS1
11 a.m.: Weber State at Utah Pac-12
11:30 a.m.: Central Michigan at Notre Dame Peacock
12:30 p.m.: South Carolina at Georgia CBS
12:30 p.m.: Alabama at South Florida ABC
12:30 p.m.: San Diego at Oregon State FS1
12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Tulsa ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Minnesota at North Carolina ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Florida International at Connecticut CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Ohio State Fox 28
1 p.m.: Tulane at Southern Mississippi ESPNU
1 p.m.: Southeastern Louisiana at Eastern Washington SWX
2 p.m.: Washington at Michigan State Peacock
2 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Washington State Pac-12
4 p.m.: Tennessee at Florida ESPN
4 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Nebraska FS1
4 p.m.: Vanderbilt at UNLV CBS Sports
4:30 p.m.: Brigham Young at Arkansas ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Akron at Kentucky ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Syracuse at Purdue NBC
4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at West Virginia ABC
5 p.m.: Hawaii at Oregon Pac-12
5 p.m.: Texas Christian at Houston Fox 28
7 p.m.: Colorado State at Colorado ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Fresno State at Arizona State FS1
7:30 p.m.: Kansas at Nevada CBS Sports
8 p.m.: UTEP at Arizona Pac-12
Golf, men’s
10:30 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: Simmons Bank Open Golf
1 p.m.: Senior Tour: Sanford International Golf
3 p.m.: PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship Golf
Golf, women’s
6 a.m.: Swiss Open Golf
Soccer, men’s club
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool at Wolverhampton USA
6 a.m.: Serie A: Lazio at Juventus CBS Sports
7 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at West Ham USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Brentford at Newcastle NBC
5:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at FC Dallas AppleTV+
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, college
1 p.m.: Southeastern Louisiana at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
2 p.m.: N. Colorado at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
7 p.m.: Whitworth at Chapman 1230-AM
