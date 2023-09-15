The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
59°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Subscribe now

On the Air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: F1: Singapore Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Cup Series: Bass Pro Shops Night Race USA

Baseball, MLB

12:07 p.m.: Boston at Toronto MLB

4:05 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Baltimore or Philadelphia at St. Louis MLB

6:40 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Seattle Root

Football, college

9 a.m.: Florida State at Boston College ABC

9 a.m.: Penn State at Illinois Fox 28

9 a.m.: Louisiana State at Mississippi State ESPN

9 a.m.: Liberty at Buffalo CBS Sports

9 a.m.: Wake Forest at Old Dominion ESPN2

9 a.m.: Iowa State at Ohio ESPNU

9 a.m.: North Dakota at Boise State FS1

11 a.m.: Weber State at Utah Pac-12

11:30 a.m.: Central Michigan at Notre Dame Peacock

12:30 p.m.: South Carolina at Georgia CBS

12:30 p.m.: Alabama at South Florida ABC

12:30 p.m.: San Diego at Oregon State FS1

12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Tulsa ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Minnesota at North Carolina ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Florida International at Connecticut CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Ohio State Fox 28

1 p.m.: Tulane at Southern Mississippi ESPNU

1 p.m.: Southeastern Louisiana at Eastern Washington SWX

2 p.m.: Washington at Michigan State Peacock

2 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Washington State Pac-12

4 p.m.: Tennessee at Florida ESPN

4 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Nebraska FS1

4 p.m.: Vanderbilt at UNLV CBS Sports

4:30 p.m.: Brigham Young at Arkansas ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Akron at Kentucky ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Syracuse at Purdue NBC

4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at West Virginia ABC

5 p.m.: Hawaii at Oregon Pac-12

5 p.m.: Texas Christian at Houston Fox 28

7 p.m.: Colorado State at Colorado ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Fresno State at Arizona State FS1

7:30 p.m.: Kansas at Nevada CBS Sports

8 p.m.: UTEP at Arizona Pac-12

Golf, men’s

10:30 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: Simmons Bank Open Golf

1 p.m.: Senior Tour: Sanford International Golf

3 p.m.: PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship Golf

Golf, women’s

6 a.m.: Swiss Open Golf

Soccer, men’s club

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool at Wolverhampton USA

6 a.m.: Serie A: Lazio at Juventus CBS Sports

7 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at West Ham USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Brentford at Newcastle NBC

5:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at FC Dallas AppleTV+

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, college

1 p.m.: Southeastern Louisiana at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

2 p.m.: N. Colorado at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

7 p.m.: Whitworth at Chapman 1230-AM

All events subject to change