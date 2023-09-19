68-year-old man in wheelchair struck, killed on Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley

A 68-year-old man was trying to cross a Spokane Valley street in a wheelchair earlier this month when he was struck and killed.

Arthur Clough died of blunt force injuries of the head, neck, torso and extremities, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office. It ruled the death an accident.

Deputies responded to the crash shortly after 8 p.m. on Sept. 9 in the 14200 block of East Sprague Avenue, according to a Spokane Valley police news release last week.

Spokane Valley Fire personnel provided medical aid to Clough, but he died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. The driver, a woman, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The release said Clough was trying to cross Sprague when he was struck by the eastbound driver.

Impairment and speed were not believed to be factors in the crash. No charges were filed and the crash is under investigation, the release said.