Expect detours, delays on Inland Empire Way through Oct. 3 during road work

Vehicles travel along Inland Empire Way near 20th Avenue in March 2021 in Spokane. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Emry Dinman emryd@spokesman.com(509) 459-5472

Construction on a section of Inland Empire Way involving lane restrictions and temporary detours began Tuesday and will continue until around Oct. 3, according to Spokane city officials.

City crews will replace the asphalt surface of the road from Ninth Avenue south to the bridge over Latah Creek.

During construction, southbound traffic will be rerouted to nearby Chestnut Street, but northbound traffic will remain on Inland Empire Way. Drivers should expect delays.