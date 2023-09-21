Fred Meyer employee accused of attacking fellow employee, waving saw

A north Spokane Fred Meyer employee swung a saw and other potentially dangerous objects around, injuring a fellow employee, Thursday afternoon at the North Division Street store, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, whose name was not released, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault, said Cpl. Mark Gregory, a spokesman for the department.

Gregory said initial information indicated the employee became agitated and appeared to enter some type of crisis after being approached by an employee or employees. Gregory said he was unsure what caused the crisis.

He said the man started swinging a folding camp saw and other objects around. Deputies were called to the store shortly before 3:30 p.m.

One employee sustained injuries that were not life-threatening and planned to seek additional medical attention.

Gregory said the store, 12120 N. Division St., temporarily closed for cleanup and to allow investigators to process the scene for evidence. The man could face additional charges as the investigation unfolds.

Gregory said more information will be released Friday.