100 years ago in Spokane: The stakes were high for the city to avoid a new ‘free-speech war’ after a Seattle socialist’s threats

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Emil Herman, a Seattle socialist, made an “open threat” to carry on a “free-speech war” in Spokane, backed by the Socialist Party.

Herman appeared before the Spokane City Council to ask for permits to hold street meetings on Stevens Street between Main and Trent avenues. He intended to address crowds on the subject of “amnesty for political prisoners.”

The council rejected Herman’s request.

“You are making a mistake to deny the right of free speech and we may be forced to speak without permission,” Herman replied.

Spokane was no stranger to the issue. It was the center of a famous Wobbly free speech fight in 1909-1910, and city leaders were clearly not anxious to repeat that kind of street disruption. Yet they were also in no mood to be threatened.

“Let me tell you something, Herman,” council member Charles Fleming said. “We are not denying you nor anyone else the right of free speech. … There is a $100,000 stadium down here, provided for just such purposes, and if you desire to speak there I have no doubt permission would be gladly given.”

From the aviation beat: Daisy Smith, Spokane’s sole woman aviator, was still in St. Luke’s Hospital after her near-fatal airplane crash two months earlier.

She was reported to be recovering well, and might be able to “leave her bed within the next few weeks.”