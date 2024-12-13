Snow on its way Monday, with a chance for sunshine Sunday

Ice settles on moss attached to a tree Friday near Post Falls after the brief snowfall. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Revie)

A dry, partly cloudy Sunday should give way to a snowy Monday morning commute for Spokane-area drivers, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.

Forecasters are expecting 1 to 2 inches Monday, with localized amounts up to 3 inches, NWS Meteorologist Krista Carrothers said. She said snow will start Monday morning and continue throughout the day.

With a high in the mid-30s Monday in Spokane, snow could transition to rain in lower elevations, like downtown Spokane.

She said road temperatures could rise to the lower 40s during the day, creating wet, slushy conditions, and then the air temperature is expected to freeze around the afternoon commute, potentially causing hazardous driving conditions.

Rain is likely Saturday, with a high in the low 40s. Snow levels will be around 3,500 feet, meaning high elevations like Mount Spokane will see snow, Carrothers said.

She said high temperatures will drop into the upper 30s Sunday. While the Spokane area will remain dry, higher elevations in North Idaho, like Lookout Pass, could see light snow.

Rain and snow are possible Tuesday and Wednesday in the Spokane area, according to the weather service. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are expected Wednesday in Eastern Washington.