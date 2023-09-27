Inmate found hanging in Shoshone County Jail cell dies week later

A Shoshone County Jail inmate died after he was found hanging in a cell last week.

A deputy discovered Dwayne Noel hanging shortly after noon Sept. 18 while performing a routine security check of inmates, according to a post by Sheriff Holly Lindsey on the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Noel made a makeshift noose with a bed sheet, the post said.

Deputies started CPR before fire and emergency medical services personnel continued life-saving measures and were able to get Noel’s pulse back, according to the sheriff’s office. Noel was flown to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, where he stayed on life support for about one week before dying.

Lindsey said in the post Noel was arrested Sept. 1 and was awaiting sentencing for drug trafficking charges.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

The post did not say whether Noel died by suicide, but it mentioned Idaho suicide statistics and the phone number for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which is 988.