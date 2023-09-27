Stock rout pauses as traders await Fed speak

By Cristin Flanagan and Cecile Gutscher Bloomberg

A sell-off in stocks and bonds eased as calm returned to markets after a rate scare that pushed U.S. shares to their lowest since early June.

The S&P 500 Index climbed 0.3% and the Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.6%. Wall Street’s fear gauge – the Cboe Volatility Index or VIX – retreated after hitting its highest level since May.

With a potential shutdown looming by the end of the month and an autoworkers’ strike dragging on, hopes are rising that Federal Reserve officials may soften their hawkish message.

“If these downside scenarios hit the U.S. economy, we might then have to do less with our monetary policy to bring inflation back down to 2% because the government shutdown or the auto strike may slow the economy for us,” Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said in an interview on CNN.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and a slew of other central bank officials are expected to speak Thursday.

Evercore ISI’s Krishna Guha said some tempering of the central bank’s messaging may be possible but an about-face is unlikely.

“Investors are looking ahead to upcoming speaking events as potentially providing an opportunity for the Fed leadership to dial it back with a view to curtailing the tightening in financial conditions,” said the firm’s vice chairman.

“We do not think there is any realistic prospect of any early U-turn absent a further dramatic surge in yields.”

Treasury yields slipped, backtracking from a 16-year high sparked by speculation the Federal Reserve will keep policy restrictive into next year, or longer.

Appetite for the dollar continued as a gauge of the greenback rose for sixth-day, on track for its longest winning streak in a year.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s measure of how much bond investors are compensated for holding long-term debt turned positive for the first time since June 2021, suggesting traders are betting on elevated policy rates.

Oil resumed its climb to $92 a barrel. U.S. consumer confidence has taken a knock from higher costs at the pump and the spreading impact of aggressive rate hikes.

A gauge of consumer sentiment dropped to 103 from a revised 108.7 in August, missing the median estimate of 105.5 in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

“We are at an inflection point in the economy and the bond market,” Bob Michele, CIO for fixed income at JPMorgan Asset Management, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

“The last 15 years were not normal, we got to a structural low and now we are going to revert to something that is more normal.”