Work to look out for

CityFull closures will switch from all northbound to all southbound lanes this week on Maple Street Bridge, with the reopening of one northbound lane.

St Thomas Moore Way from Nevada Street to Wilding Drive will reopen Tuesday.

Closure of Havana Street between Frederick and Euclid avenues has been extended to Nov. 3.

Division Street’s southbound lane will be closed through Oct. 15 between Cozza Drive and Weile Avenue for utility work.

Paving projects will close Gardner Avenue from Maple to Monroe streets and Cataldo Avenue from Washington to Division streets this week.

Post Street will remain closed through Oct. 10 between Second and Third avenues for work by Evergreen Excavating.

Holland Avenue, from Normandie Lane to Colton Street, and Colton from Holland to Hoerner avenues, remain closed this week for the construction of a sewer pipe.

Closures continue for Havana Street between Central and Dalke avenues, Central Avenue between Myrtle and Havana streets, and Myrtle Street between Rowan and Central avenues.

CountyColumbia Drive between Northwood Drive and Girard Lane will remain closed this week in North Spokane, to open in mid October.

Lincoln Road between Market and Crestline streets in North Spokane will remain closed through Friday.

Nevada Street from Hawthorne Road to Newport Highway will close Friday through Oct. 31 for storm water work in North Spokane.

Closure of Westbow Boulevard between Spotted and Dowdy roads, just outside of the Thorpe Westwood neighborhood is set to end Wednesday.