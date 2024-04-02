Heart announces December show at Spokane Arena; tickets on sale Friday

By Lindsey Treffry The Spokesman-Review

Seattle area-raised legendary rockers Ann and Nancy Wilson are bringing Heart to the Spokane Arena in December after a five-year hiatus.

The Dec. 5 concert will open with Cheap Trick, of “The Flame,” “Might Wings” and “I Want You to Want Me” fame.

Tickets range from $35 to $149.50 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at TicketsWest.com or www.heart-music.com.

“The exceptional talent of the band – Ryan, Ryan, Paul, Tony and Sean – brings a whole new level of energy to Heart’s live performance,” Heart’s Ann Wilson said in a news release.

The current band includes the Wilson sisters, Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar), Ryan Waters (guitars), Paul Moak (guitars, keyboards and backing vocals), Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals) and Sean T. Lane (drums and bike).

“I am incredibly proud of the show that we have crafted and am looking forward to reconnecting with even more fans,” Nancy Wilson said. “We can’t wait to share our music with everyone and celebrate the big electric energy of a completely live on the spot rock show.”

With a career spanning nearly five decades, the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees have sold more than 35 million albums worldwide, with 20 Top 40 singles to their name. HEART is set to perform their catalog of global chart-topping classic hits, including “Magic Man,” “Barracuda,” “Crazy on You” and “These Dreams.”

The band is also set to perform Monday on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.

Citi cardmembers have access to presale tickets for Heart’s Royal Flush Tour now until 10 p.m. Thursday. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.