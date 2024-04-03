Cougars wrap up sweep over Chiefs 3-2

From staff reports

Spokane hit twice on the Roulette wheel at the Arena, but the Chiefs’ season went bust Wednesday night.

Koehn Ziemmer and Zac Funk scored respective goals 2 minutes apart in the second period, and top-seeded Prince George completed a four-game sweep of the Chiefs with a 3-2 victory in a Western Hockey League first-round matchup.

Conner Roulette scored a pair of goals in the second period for Spokane. He netted his first 1:36 into the period to even the score at 1, and his second goal at 13:10 kept the Chiefs within a goal at 3-2.

It was that brief stretch between Roulette’s two goals, however, where the Cougars benefited from goals by Ziemmer and Funk to gain enough distance on the scoreboard to put the game and the series away.

The Chiefs outshot Prince George 9-6 over the final 20 minutes, but Cougars goalie Ty Young – credited with 30 saves overall – made the narrow margin hold up.

The Chiefs were 0 for 3 on the power play.

Dawson Cowan made 28 saves for Spokane.