Fox Theater adds second date for Ellen DeGeneres comedy show

From staff reports

Minutes after tickets for comedian Ellen DeGeneres’ June 23 standup show went on sale Friday, the Fox Theater announced DeGeneres would perform a second day.

Just a handful of tickets are left for DeGeneres’ Sunday performance in June, but the Fox announced that tickets for a second show on Monday, June 24, are now on sale at foxtheaterspokane.org.

DeGeneres’ career began as an emcee at a comedy club in her hometown of New Orleans. She went on to earn 64 Daytime Emmy Awards for her 19-season variety daytime talk show “Ellen,” including 12 for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show. The show came to an end in 2021, following months of allegations from staffers that there was a toxic work environment on the set.

The show’s slogan was, “Be kind to one another.”

In November 2016, DeGeneres was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama. She is also a staunch protector of animals and wildlife.

DeGeneres found success in feature films with her character Dory in the blockbuster animated feature “Finding Nemo.” The sequel, “Finding Dory,” was released in June 2016 and set the record for the highest-grossing animated film debut at the domestic box office.