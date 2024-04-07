On the air
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:07 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto Root
Basketball, college men, NCAA Tournament
6:20 p.m.: Championship game: Purdue vs. UConn TBS
Golf
11 a.m.: Masters (driving range) Peacock
Hockey, women’s world championship
9 a.m.: Sweden vs. Germany NHL
4 p.m.: Canada vs. United States NHL
Softball, college
6 p.m.: Seattle at Washington Pac-12
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Basketball, college men, NCAA Tournament
3:30 p.m.: NCAA pregame show 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6:20 p.m.: Purdue vs. UConn 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
