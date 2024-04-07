The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
50°F
Current Conditions
Broken clouds
View complete weather report
Subscribe now

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4:07 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto Root

Basketball, college men, NCAA Tournament

6:20 p.m.: Championship game: Purdue vs. UConn TBS

Golf

11 a.m.: Masters (driving range) Peacock

Hockey, women’s world championship

9 a.m.: Sweden vs. Germany NHL

4 p.m.: Canada vs. United States NHL

Softball, college

6 p.m.: Seattle at Washington Pac-12

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Basketball, college men, NCAA Tournament

3:30 p.m.: NCAA pregame show 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6:20 p.m.: Purdue vs. UConn 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change