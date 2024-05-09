‘The sky’s the limit’: Spokane’s Terrance McKinney puts win streak on the line against Esteban Ribovics at UFC Fight Night

By Charlotte McKinley The Spokesman-Review

UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney is on a roll.

With two consecutive wins, McKinney (15-6) looks to keep it going in St. Louis on Saturday when he fights Argentinian lightweight Esteban Ribovics (12-1) in a preliminary matchup on the UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento card.

“I’m 5-3 (in the UFC) on a two-fight win streak – the sky’s the limit,” McKinney said during his UFC media day interview. “I started (fighting) when I was 22 years old so (I’m) still evolving in the game.”

McKinney had an electric start to his UFC career in 2021 when he knocked out Matt Frevola in 7 seconds, securing the UFC lightweight fastest knockout record. The following year, he submitted Fares Ziam via rear naked choke before suffering his first loss two weeks later as a replacement fight against Drew Dober.

McKinney then submitted Erick Gonzales before a two-fight skid landed him in hot water. That did not last long as the Shadle Park High grad, known as “T-Wrecks” in the UFC, finished off his next two opponents in the first round due to strikes. His last fight only lasted 20 seconds.

McKinney looks to continue that forward momentum into a three-fight win streak.

“(Esteban was someone) I didn’t think about, (but) you guys know who I am. I love to fight. They send me a name and the answer’s always gonna be yes,” McKinney said of his upcoming fight against Ribovics.

The two fighters prefer to stand up and trade blows in the octagon, but both are proficient on the ground. Ribovic has five submission wins and McKinney has eight.

McKinney has become known as a striking artist, but has a background in wrestling and jiu-jitsu that is not to be underestimated.

As a top-ranked athlete in North Idaho College’s wrestling program, a two-time Washington state high school champion and a jiu-jitsu purple belt, McKinney can handle most moves that come his way.

“It should be an exciting fight,” McKinney said during the UFC media day.

“I think we can get the Fight of the Night and give the fans what they deserve.”

Both athletes stand 5-foot-10. McKinney has the reach advantage in both arms – 73.5 inches compared to 69 inches – and legs – 40 inches versus 39 inches.

Though Ribovic, known as “El Gringo,” has fewer losses on his record and turned pro before McKinney, McKinney has more cage experience with eight more MMA fights on his record and three more wins than the Argentinian.

Neither fighter wants to add another tally to the loss column, so both are expected to put on a show at the Enterprise Center.

Pablo Alfonso, McKinney’s Spokane coach, anticipates the fight will add a 15th first-round finish to the “T-Wrecks” fight resume.

“(I’m looking forward to) getting this (knockout) to then call out (Paddy Pimblett),” Alfonso said.

That’s part of McKinney’s plan to crack the UFC lightweight rankings.

Pimblett (21-3) is not ranked in the UFC, but breaking his seven-fight win streak would give McKinney a higher profile.

“We’re going to be able to crack the rankings this year, and really work our way through (to) the title,” McKinney said.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento takes place Saturday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The preliminary card starts at 1 p.m. with the main card at 4, and can be watched on ESPN and ESPN+.