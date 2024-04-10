Ex-Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg sentenced to 5 months in jail for perjury in fraud case

By Molly Crane-Newman New York Daily News New York Daily News

MANHATTAN – The former longtime chief of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, was sentenced to five months in jail on Wednesday for perjuring himself during the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case.

Weisselberg, 76, appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court for his sentencing, days before the former president is set to go on trial in the same building for a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The former CFO pleaded guilty to two first-degree perjury counts in March. He admitted that he lied during the trial late last year and at multiple other junctures during the AG’s yearslong Trump investigation about his knowledge of the value of Trump’s Trump Tower triplex.

Trial evidence showed the penthouse was falsely recorded as three times its size in business deals – ballooning its value by more than $200 million.

Weisselberg claimed during his deposition that his deputy, Jeffrey McConney, was responsible for the inaccurate square footage recorded between 2012 and 2017.

He said he didn’t become aware of it until a May 2017 investigation published in Forbes that revealed the triplex was a third of the size Trump claimed.

But a recording of a conversation between Trump and Forbes reporters at the triplex in 2015 – when Trump said it was 33,000 square feet in front of Weisselberg – belied that claim.

The CFO first hired by Trump’s father, Fred Trump, in the 1970s, also admitted that after the AG had filed the case, he lied in a deposition about his role in tallying asset values, he admitted last month.

“I didn’t delve into the numbers,” Weisselberg said at the time. “I relied on their numbers and whatever analysis they did.”