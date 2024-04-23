Locally: Eastern Washington assistant track coach Eric Allison set to retire

From staff reports

Eastern Washington track and field assistant coach, Eric Allison, will be retiring at the conclusion of this season, the school announced on April 17. Allison is in his 23rd season at Eastern and has specialized in coaching pole vaulters.

“We hate to see EA go, but time waits for no one. All good things do not have to end, as he built an amazing legacy of Pole Vaulters at EWU,” director of track and field Erin Tucker said. “He made Eastern a destination place for the vault and we hope to continue his legacy. We plan to announce his replacement in June.”

Eastern has qualified 28 athletes for the NCAA first round and three for the finals in pole vault during Allison’s coaching career.

Allison has coached two NCAA All-Americans, with Keisa Monterola earning indoor first team All-American in 2012. Monterola is the program record holder in both indoor (4.37 meters) and outdoor vault (4.27m). She still holds the conference overall and meet record as well.

Morgan Fossen earned outdoor second team All-American in the 2021 with a vault of 4.20m.

In the Big Sky, Allison has helped 21 athletes earn conference champions, along with 57 total all-conference performers.

College baseball

After winning two out of three against Portland last weekend, Gonzaga claimed a pair of Rawlings WCC Baseball Player of the Week awards, the school announced Monday.

Tommy Eisenstat won Rawlings WCC player of the week, while his teammate Payton Graham won Rawlings WCC pitcher of the week.

Eisenstat extended his hit streak to 10 games on Sunday against Portland after going 3-for-5 with two RBI and one run scored. In the Zags’ 2-1 win on Friday against Portland, Eisenstat went 2-for-4 while driving in one of GU’s two runs.

On Friday, Graham entered in a 1-1 tie with two outs in the top of the sixth inning and the go-ahead run on first base for Portland. He ended the threat immediately with a strikeout before holding the Pilots scoreless over the final three innings.

College basketball

The Gonzaga women’s basketball team will make the trek to the Virgin Islands this upcoming season as the Bulldogs were one of eight teams selected to play in the 25th Paradise Jam tournament, organizers announced Tuesday.

The Zags will play Missouri State, Texas Tech and Florida State during the event, which takes place Nov. 28-30 in St. Thomas.

College tennis

Gonzaga women’s tennis earned its first Conference weekly award this season as the Bulldog freshman duo of Emily Robertson and Ella Nielsen won CU1 WCC doubles team of the week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Robertson and Nielsen went 2-0 last week against San Francisco and Santa Clara. They swept the Broncos, 6-0 and beat the Dons, 6-1.

College volleyball

Gonzaga Volleyball coach Katie Wilson announced the addition of Krista Kostoff on Monday. Kostoff is a middle blocker out of Eastlake High School in Sammamish, Washington, and will arrive this fall.

The two-time captain helped lead the Wolves to a KingCo Conference tournament championship and their first WIAA state appearance in five years with a 25-9 record.