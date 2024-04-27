50 years ago in Expo history: Calls to Mickey and a glimpse at newfangled technology like ‘conference calls’ were on tap

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Expo ’74’s Bell Telephone Pavilion staged the fair’s first preview event – called a “pavilion-warming.”

One of its attractions was certain to be popular with kids. They could sit at colorful desks facing panels depicting favorite Disney characters. By dialing a phone, the kids could talk to the cartoon character, who would supposedly answer back.

The other main attraction was a movie theater, showing a film titled, “The Right Move.”

“It deals with man’s efforts to change the environment through technological advances, the problems resulting and possible remedies.”

The rest of the pavilion demonstrated new advances in telephone technology, such as “business discussions through conference calls.”

From 100 years ago: The Washington Water Power Co.’s crews encountered a terrifying danger in the desert brush – rattlesnakes, and lots of them.

An WWP engineer said his crews had killed 70 rattlesnakes in just a few days.

The snakes were described as “lank, hungry and ready to fight.” He said one snake had 13 rattles, which indicated it was about 13 years old.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1877: Rutherford B. Hayes removes federal troops from Louisiana, ending Reconstruction.

1945: Italian partisans caputre Benito Mussolini.

1956: Undefeated world heavyweight champion Rocky Marciano retires.

1959: Mao Zedong resigns as Chairman of the PRC after failure of the Great Leap Forward.