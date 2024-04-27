Undrafted tracker: Where did WSU players sign after the NFL draft?

PULLMAN – Three former Washington State players heard their names called in this weekend’s NFL draft: safety Jaden Hicks, edge rusher Brennan Jackson and cornerback Chau Smith-Wade.

Four more are signing undrafted free-agent deals with NFL teams. Here are those players, updated with each development.

Ron Stone Jr., edge

Former WSU edge Ron Stone Jr., a three-year starter who earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors after last season, signed a UDFA deal with Las Vegas, according to reports.

Washington State edge Ron Stone Jr. is signing with the #Raiders, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 27, 2024

Stone will be linking up with former WSU quarterback Gardner Minshew, his teammate of one season, back in 2018. Stone redshirted that season.

Last season, Stone totaled 59 tackles, 28 solo, and added 11 tackles for loss. He registered five sacks, including a pair of strip sacks in WSU’s win over Wisconsin.

Sam Lockett III, safety

Former WSU safety Sam Lockett has received invitations to Seattle and Kansas City’s rookie minicamps, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC in Houston.

Washington State safety Sam Lockett has been invited to #Seahawks and #Chiefs rookie minicamps per a source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 27, 2024

A Spokane native and Gonzaga Prep graduate, Lockett played two seasons at WSU, registering 73 tackles (42 solo) in 2023. He added three tackles for loss, and he intercepted two passes. Lockett added three passes defended and one forced fumble.

Devin Richardson, linebacker

WSU linebacker Devin Richardson has received an invite to Seahawks minicamp, according to Wilson.

#Seahawks bringing in Washington State linebacker Devin Richardson and Arizona state linebacker Travion Brown to rookie minicamp for tryouts per a source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 27, 2024

A transfer from Texas (by way of New Mexico State), Richardson played one season as a Cougar, totaling 62 tackles last season, including 31 solo and 2.5 for loss. He forced one fumble as well.

Lincoln Victor, wide receiver

Former WSU wideout Lincoln Victor signed an undrafted deal with the Denver Broncos, per multiple reports.

.@WSUCougarFB WR Lincoln Victor is signing with the #Broncos, per source.



Slot WR totaled 89 catches for 860 yards and 5 TDs this season.@LincolnVic5 on @TheDraftNetwork:https://t.co/NwMaJLqOyD — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 28, 2024

Victor, who broke out in 2023 in his final collegiate season, totaled 89 receptions for 860 yards and five touchdowns last season. His 8.1 catches per game were tops in the Pac-12 and third nationally.

A former Hawaii transfer, Victor set a WSU single-game record with 16 catches for 161 yards at No. 9 Oregon. Those 16 catches were also an Autzen Stadium record.