Get a jumpstart on summer flowers and vegetables with paper seed pots

That saying, “April showers bring May flowers” probably wasn’t written with Spokane in mind.

Sure, some bulbs, flowering trees and perennials are blooming, or will be in the next few weeks. But with an average last frost date of May 15, area gardeners must be careful with what they plant in the garden for another couple of weeks.

Until then, there’s always indoor gardening.

That’s where paper seed pots come in. They can be made from cardboard tubes, like those for toilet paper or paper towels, or from newspaper.

There are a few benefits to using the tubes or newspaper to make pots, said Susan Mulvihill, former gardening columnist for The Spokesman-Review and author of “The Vegetable Garden Problem Solver Handbook” and “The Vegetable Garden Pest Handbook.” They’re free, they’re easily biodegradable and they reduce the use of plastic.

To make the pots, cut a toilet paper tube in half or a paper towel tube in quarters. Then make four half-inch cuts on one end, and fold them over each other like you would the top of a cardboard box, slipping the last piece under the first. (Some people skip the cuts and folding, just standing the tubes on end.)

To use newspaper, cut strips that are 4 to 6 inches wide and roll them around a cylinder, such as a spice bottle. Tuck the bottom inch of paper in to create the bottom of the pot.

Fill the newly made pots with dirt. Mulvihill says it’s best to use a seed-starting mix or potting soil from a garden center because it’s sterile and easier for the seeds to grow in.

Follow seed packet instructions for the depth to plant each seed (and later for thinning).

If children are helping with the planting, Mulvihill suggests plants with large seeds, like sunflowers, zucchini, beans, nasturtiums, peas, cucumbers, pumpkins and sweet corn.

Once planted, keep an eye on the moisture level. The pots are tiny, so they will dry out quickly. The goal, Mulvihill said, is to keep the soil lightly moist. Also make sure the pots get plenty of sun.

When it’s time to plant the seedlings outside, make sure the soil at the top of the tube or pot is even with the garden soil’s surface. You can remove the pot if desired, but there’s no need to, the pots will decompose over time in the soil.