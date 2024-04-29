Laughter and connection in the digital age

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: The recent letter about giving children experiences instead of things really struck a chord. When the writer said, “One of the most beautiful sounds in the world is the laughter of a child. You can almost hear their brain enjoying life,” it nearly brought me to tears.

I’ve been a “recess teacher” at the local primary school (kindergarten through fourth grade) for nearly 32 years. I’ve spent countless hours on the playground, watching and listening to those priceless little ones, and one of our favorite games is when I look at them real serious and say “Don’t laugh!” Of course, we all start laughing.

I feel so blessed to have found my niche, and after all these years, there are now children coming through who I can tell, “I was your dad’s (or mom’s) recess teacher.” – Laughter of Children

Dear Laughter: Your letter put a smile on my face. Thank you for sharing how grateful you feel getting to work with children. Laughter is the same in all languages. I hope that laughing doesn’t end in childhood and that, as adults, we find lots of joy and laughter.

Dear Annie: I was very happy to receive a lovely bridal shower invitation in the mail this week.

Last year, I went to a total of four baby/wedding showers. Three of those invitations were sent via text, one by email. I took umbrage by the impersonal, thoughtless manner in which they were sent.

After all, I will be setting an afternoon aside from my schedule and spending $50-$100 on a gift.

Am I old-fashioned, or is this rude? – Annoyed by the Invites

Dear Annoyed: It is acceptable to send out a beautiful paperless post via email. A text message, less so. The invitation sets the tone of the shower.

If it is to be very casual, then a text could suffice, but if it is very over-the-top, then a paper invitation, or a very nice paperless post, is better. What is rude is not saying “thank you” for your gifts. Showing gratitude to your guests is always in style.

