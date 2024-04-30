DEA plans to reclassify marijuana as a lower-risk drug, officials say

By Michael Scherer, Tyler Pager, Dan Diamond and David Ovalle Washington Post

The Drug Enforcement Administration will move to loosen restrictions on marijuana in what would be a historic shift in federal drug policy, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.

The measure, if enacted, would not instantly legalize marijuana at the federal level but could broaden access to the drug for medicinal use and boost cannabis industries in states where it is legal. The move may also prove a political win for President Biden, who is campaigning for reelection and has sought to ameliorate racial and criminal justice inequities wrought by the nation’s long, failed War on Drugs.

The White House Office Management and Budget must review the proposal, according to the individuals who spoke on the condition of anonymity to be able to discuss internal administrative matters. The measure, if accepted, would not go into effect for months until the public has a chance to comment.

The DEA’s plan was first reported Tuesday by the Associated Press. The DEA, the Justice Department and the White House declined to comment. The Justice Department is scheduled to submit the formal recommendation to the White House on Tuesday.

As a Schedule I controlled substance, marijuana is classified as having a high potential for abuse and no accepted medical use. Under the DEA’s proposed change, marijuana would go to less-risky Schedule III - in the same tier as prescription drugs such as ketamine and anabolic steroids.