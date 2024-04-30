Idaho man arrested at Yellowstone for allegedly kicking bison while drunk

By Gabe Hiatt Washington Post

A 40-year-old man from Idaho was arrested at Yellowstone National Park in April after rangers received a report that he harassed a herd of bison and kicked one of them in the leg.

Clarence Yoder, of Idaho Falls, is facing charges in federal court for the District of Wyoming for allegedly approaching and disturbing wildlife, being under the influence of alcohol in a park area, and disorderly conduct. Yoder suffered minor injuries in the encounter, and rangers took him to a nearby medical center for treatment before transporting him to Gallatin County Detention Center.

Mckenna Bass, 37, also of Idaho Falls, was arrested along with Yoder for allegedly driving under the influence, disturbing wildlife and failing to yield to an emergency light activation.

According to court documents, Yoder and Bass pleaded not guilty and were each released on a $3,500 bond. They are banned from Yellowstone while their cases are pending. Yoder has a status hearing scheduled for May 23. Bass’ is scheduled for July 2.

Violations at national parks related to wildlife, plants and natural or cultural features carry a maximum penalty of $5,000 and up to six months in prison.

Tourists harassing wildlife has long been a problem at national parks, with social media making incidents more visible.

The National Park Service said this was the first time this year that a bison had injured a visitor at Yellowstone. The last incident was in July, when a bison gored a 47-year-old woman from Phoenix.