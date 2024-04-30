Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Rateb M.F. Alomari, of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Lilaf L. Bakou, of Spokane.

Kainoa W. Bolinder and Camille M. Vanslyke, both of Provo, Utah.

Paul M. Batuik and Baylee R. Leppert, both of Spokane Valley.

William S. Hontz and Kimberly A. Buck, both of Spokane Valley.

Ralph D. Huber and Erin M. Schreiber, both of Spokane.

David Friedel and Jennifer G. Eastwood, both of Spokane.

Quincy Menuna and Eliza Bolton, both of Spokane.

Clifton E. Walters, of Spokane Valley, and Cinnamon A. Lehmbecker, of Spokane.

James E. Dragoo and Nichole A. Varrelman, both of Spokane.

Douglas C.G. Eggleston and Jacquelyn K. Knapp, both of Spokane.

Reilly D. Roach and Marie C. Pariseau, both of Spokane.

Zachary R. Linehan and Ashley N. Hamilton, both of Spokane.

Jonah P.C. Spangle and Abigail L. X. Allen, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael M. Ferguson and Beatriz T. Guzman Delacerda, both of Spokane.

Dennis W. Ridgeway and Rebekah R. Garringer, both of Spokane.

Miguel Ramirez Punsalan and Adriana Mayorga-Delgado, both of Spokane Valley.

John P. O’Brien and Ashley K. Vanderzee, both of Spokane.

Volodymyr Volosheniuk and Tetiana Myrna, both of Spokane Valley.

Dirk J. Stratton and Andrea Balazs, both of Mead.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

GuideOne Insurance Company, et al. v. Jordan Persyn, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Jaime, Araceli and Miller, Skylin B.

Cole, Dennis and Peggy

Launer, Brett A. and Alexandra K.

Baker, Candice L. and Craig T.

Cardenas-Smith, Kristina and Garcia, Kelcey

Legal separations granted

Nelson, Susan C. and Largent, Chad S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Damon A. Glassman, 48; 34 days in jail with 34 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jacob D. Figolah, 28; seven days in jail, after being found guilty of false statement to a public servant and second-degree criminal trespass.

Nathanael J. Fleishman, 30; 41 days in jail, after being found guilty of false statement to a public servant.

Ayana M. Fletcher, 26; 13 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass and false statement to a public servant.

Timothy E. Guin, 30; 45 days in jail, after being found guilty of two counts of third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Matthew A. Larson, 52; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving and hit and run on an unattended vehicle.

Michael R. Majestic, 42; 281 days in jail, after being found guilty of hit and run on an unattended vehicle, first-degree driving with a suspended license and physical control.

Shaun S. Murrell, 42; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of disorderly conduct.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Austin M. Peterson, 58; one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Shawn A. Starkenburg, 33; $990 fine, one day community service, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Joseph Jeffrey C. Sturgeon, 33; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Ismael M. Tarango, 46; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of false statement to a public servant.

Alyssa R. Tsoodle, 35; 60 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Sareina A. Williams, 20; 11 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.