‘American Idol’ adds Carrie Underwood to its panel of judges, replacing Katy Perry

By Alexandra Del Rosario Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — It’s all coming full circle for Carrie Underwood.

The Grammy winning country music star will return to the roots of her fame as she joins ABC’s “American Idol” as the latest member of its judging panel, the network announced Thursday morning. When the newest season premieres next year, the “Before He Cheats” musician — who won the singing competition in 2005 — will be on the other side of the mic to help returning judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan crown a new music sensation.

“I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show,” the eight-time Grammy winner recalled in a social media video revealing her casting. “I’m proud of everything that I was able to accomplish on this show and I’m so proud of everything that I’ve accomplished since.”

The “American Idol” Season 4 winner and Country Music Hall of Fame inductee will take the seat left behind by former judge Katy Perry, who announced her departure in February. The “Woman’s World” singer broke the news on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” noting that she’s turning her focus back to her music.

“I love ‘Idol’ so much,” Perry said at the time. “It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I need to go out and feel that pulse of my own beat.”

Perry joined the series in 2018, serving as a judge for seven seasons alongside Richie and Bryan. But her tenure didn’t always go down smoothly with “American Idol” fans. The “California Gurls” hitmaker faced criticism multiple times for her on-air behavior, including accusations that she “mom-shamed” a contestant. Last year, she also made headlines for her emotional tirade against gun violence in America after a contestant revealed he survived a school shooting.

Despite fans’ mixed reception, Perry said in February that she’s open to returning to “American Idol” after her new creative chapter.

Long-time host Ryan Seacrest will be back at the helm when “American Idol” returns for Season 23 (its eighth at ABC) next spring. The nationwide search for contestants, dubbed “Idol Across America,” will begin Aug. 12 with auditions in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. “Idol” auditions will come to California, among other states, on Aug. 19 and the show will host multiple open calls from late August to mid-September.

“American Idol” crowned Abi Carter, a 21-year-old singer from Indio, as its latest victor in May.