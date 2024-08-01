Conservative comedian and YouTuber JP Sears returns to the Spokane Comedy Club for latest tour

From staff reports

Comedian, YouTuber and author JP Sears is returning to the Spokane Comedy for three nights beginning Thursday for his “American Made Tour.”

The 43-year-old conservative comic last headlined the Comedy Club in November 2021 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Sears was very open about his stance on anti-vaccination against the virus, telling The Spokesman-Review that he didn’t “feel that I’m at risk due to my age.”

As a conservative who hails from Austin, Texas, Sears also told The S-R that what he likes about the city was its diversity. “Austin is pretty liberal, and Texas is pretty conservative,” he said in 2021. “I love diversity, so Austin is the perfect storm of unity and diversity.”

In his 2021 performance at the Comedy Club, Sears cracked jokes about vaccinations, politics and marriage. Known for his “unapologetic stand for freedom and his satirical take on politics, fitness, and faith,” Sears asks his audience to question societal norms while embracing personal growth with laughter and authenticity,” according to his website.

Sears will perform three nights, with one show at 1 p.m. Thursday, and two shows at 6 and 8:45 p.m. Friday and 5 and 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 for general admissions and $79 for VIP.