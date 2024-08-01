Spokane Velocity hit the road for USL League One game at South Georgia Tormenta

From staff reports

The Spokane Velocity are just outside of playoff contention, but there is still plenty of time to make up ground.

The Velocity (4-4-2, 14 points in USL League One) will hit the road for all three of their league games this month, beginning at South Georgia Tormenta FC (4-7-3, 15 points) on Saturday.

Spokane will kick off at Optim Sports Medicine Field in Statesboro, Georgia, having gone 1-1-1 in its past three league games. The Velocity have three months remaining in their inaugural season. They sit in ninth place in the league with 12 games to play, the most of all teams.

The Velocity lost their last game to Charlotte 4-2, breaking a spell of solid defensive play in which they allowed one goal in consecutive games.

Goalie Brooks Thompson, making his third straight start, allowed four goals on six shots on target. Spokane tied the score twice before Charlotte ran away in the second half.

South Georgia enters Saturday on similar form, going 1-1-1 in its past three games. The Tormenta lost to Central Valley Fuego 3-2 on Saturday, giving up a 2-1 lead at halftime.

South Georgia has two of the leading goal scorers in the league with Sebastian Vivas in third place (seven goals) and Fonseca tied for 12th (four). Spokane’s Josh Dolling and Luis Gil are tied for 15th with three goals apiece.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. on ESPN+.