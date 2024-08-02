Spokane’s Andrew Von Lossow qualifies for U.S. Mid-Amateur

Staff report

Spokane’s Andrew Von Lossow shot a 2-under 70 Thursday at Port Ludlow (Washington) Golf Club to secure a spot in the U.S. Mid-Amateur next month.

Von Lossow shared medalist honors with Vaughn Snyder of Canton, Ohio. Seattle’s Paul Mitzel (71) earned the third and final berth in the field of 69.

Von Lossow played the four par-5s in 4 under, including an eagle 3 on the 557-yard 12th hole. He finished with four birdies and four bogeys.

Von Lossow, who last month became just the third amateur to win Rosauers Open Invitational, is one of 264 U.S. Mid-Amateur qualifiers from a record 6,054 entrants.

The tournament runs Sept. 21-26 at two courses in Virginia. Stroke play will be held at Independence Golf Club on a par-70, 7,190-yard layout. The top 64 advance to match play at the par-71, 7,299-yard Kinloch Golf Club.

Von Lossow will be playing in his third United States Golf Association (USGA) championship. He made the round of 32 at the 2022 U.S. Amateur and competed in the 2022 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball.