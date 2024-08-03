Jack Mahoney makes successful debut, Spokane Indians down Hillsboro 9-3

On Saturday, the Spokane Indians announced that left-handed starter Sean Sullivan, the Colorado Rockies’ No. 13 prospect, was promoted to Double-A Hartford.

That opened up a spot in the rotation, which was promptly filled by Jack Mahoney, the Rockies’ No. 19 prospect, who made his High-A debut Saturday at Avista Stadium.

Mahoney a 22-year-old right-hander, was the Rockies’ third-round pick in last year’s MLB draft out of the University of South Carolina. He went 5-6 with 3.52 ERA, 1.151 WHIP and 8.7 K/9 this season at Low-A Fresno.

Mahoney left with a one-run lead and the Indians built on it in the later innings to beat the Hillsboro Hops 9-3 and put a halt to a three-game losing streak.

Indians infielder Jean Perez went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Jose Cordova had three hits and two RBIs, and Skyler Messinger added two hits and knocked in three. That made up for the top of the order going 0 for 12.

With Chase Dollander and Sullivan promoted, the Indians are going to have to rely on Mahoney and Connor Staine down the stretch and into the Northwest League playoffs.

“ These guys have done nothing but prove that they belong here,” Indians pitching coach Blaine Beatty said. “They fill up the strike zone. They’re elite competitors. That’s what we’re trying to develop here in this organization, and they’ve definitely done a good job.”

Mahoney (1-0) went six innings in his High-A debut and allowed three runs on seven hits, with a walk, two wild pitches and three strikeouts. He threw 88 pitches, 44 for strikes.

“I felt good. I was really excited,” Mahoney said. “I know the stadium’s really cool and historic, so I was really pumped to pitch in it and the fans were awesome. I felt like they were really into the game all night. Obviously, I didn’t have my greatest stuff. But at the same time, I know this is a really good team I just joined so I just needed to keep them within striking distance. And that’s obviously what they did.”

“He was very impressive for me,” Beatty said of Mahoney. “It was good to see him come out with great composure. He didn’t skip a beat for me – fit right in, went after guys, competed really good. Good game plan he took in tonight and executed. He missed a few spots on execution, but what a competitor. I love what I saw tonight.”

Mahoney was greeted rudely in the first inning as Manny Pena led off with a double, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Gino Groover’s single.

The Indians answered in the second when Juan Guerrero doubled, went to third on a sacrifice and scored on Jose Cordova’s single.

Mahoney retired seven in a row until the fourth, when he gave up Jack Hurley’s two-out double. Christian Cerda followed with an RBI single to put Hillsboro up 2-1.

Guerrero led off the bottom half with a single, went to third on Bryant Betancourt’s single and scored on Cordova’s flared single. The runners moved up on a sacrifice and Betancourt scrambled home on Skyler Messinger’s bloop base hit. Jean Perez followed with an infield single and Cordova scored to make it 4-2.

The Hops made it a one-run game in the fifth, as Kevin Sim – the No. 9 hitter – hit his fifth homer of the season. Mahoney bounced back to get the next three in order to limit the damage. He returned for the sixth and got a pop-out and double play to finish his evening’s work.

“I think that’s the biggest thing I’ve learned this year and being my first year in professional baseball is that two runs isn’t three, three runs isn’t four,” Mahoney said. “I’m just trying to limit the damage as best as I can – especially when you’re not feeling like your full self out there.”

The Indians loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth. Jake Snider bounced into a force play at home, but Skyler Messinger ripped a two-run single to make it 6-3.

They added three more in the inning when Perez’ grounder to short was misplayed, then the relay throw was sent into right field, allowing Perez to race all the way around for a “little league home run.”

The series concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m.