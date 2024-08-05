Ask the doctors: Preparing essential vacation first-aid kit for families

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: What are the essentials for a vacation first-aid kit? We are spending a week at the lake with two other families in August. I want to be prepared, but not loaded down with useless stuff. Our group has kids that range from 4 to 18 years old.

Dear Reader: In the midst of planning for fun and comfort during a family vacation, it can be easy to forget about the little medical emergencies that often crop up during a week spent outdoors. These are easily addressed with a first-aid kit that covers the basics but, as you say in your letter, doesn’t become a burden. It’s true that fully assembled first-aid kits are widely available for sale. However, it’s easy to put one together yourself and to tailor it to the specific needs and quirks of your own family.

Begin with the prescription medications or medical products your family uses. It is recommended that medications be kept in their original containers. This identifies the contents and includes dosage information. It is also helpful to bring copies of all prescriptions, as well as the generic names of the medications. If someone uses a hearing aid, remember spare batteries. Prescription eyeglasses? Bring spares (if you have them). When someone in the group has a chronic medical condition, such as asthma or diabetes, a medical alert bracelet is an important safety measure. A quick internet search can familiarize you with the local pharmacy and medical care in the area.

During a week of outdoor living, your vacation infirmary is most likely to be presented with cuts, scrapes, bruises, sprains, sunburn, bug bites, stomach troubles and headache. For pain relief, pack a supply of over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medications. For wound care, stock up on antibiotic ointment, gauze pads and an assortment of adhesive bandages. Antihistamines can help not only with an allergy attack, but also to ease the discomfort of sunburn. Drugstore meds for nausea will help manage car sickness. Digestive ailments are a common vacation problem, so bring antacids. And just in case, it’s a good idea to have cold and flu meds in both adult and pediatric versions.

On the preventive side, be sure to bring – and liberally apply and reapply – sunscreen. Calamine lotion is useful for any run-ins with poison oak or poison ivy, hydrocortisone cream can ease the itch of rashes, and aloe vera gel can soothe a sunburn. You’ll never be sorry that you brought along the bug spray. However, with the age range of your group, it is important to know that younger children need different products than adults and older children. Your pharmacist can help you with the specifics, if needed.

Round out your first-aid kit with a few useful tools, such as tweezers, round-tipped scissors, a thermometer and packets of antiseptic wipes. If anyone in the family has a severe allergy, be sure to bring an EpiPen or other type of epinephrine autoinjector.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.