WSU WR Carlos Hernandez to be out “for awhile” with foot injury sustained in fall camp

PULLMAN – One of Washington State’s premier wide receivers will miss significant time with an injury.

Sophomore Carlos Hernandez, a returning starter, will be out “for awhile” with a foot injury, head coach Jake Dickert said after Monday’s practice. Hernandez suffered the injury during Saturday’s practice.

Dickert did not provide any timetable for Hernandez’s return, saying the team’s medical staff is still evaluating the injury.

WSU completed its fifth day of fall camp on Monday, leaving two weeks of camp remaining. The Cougars’ first game of the season is at home against FCS Portland State on Aug. 31.

Hernandez established consistent playing time as a true freshman last season, recording 24 catches for 258 yards with a long reception of 48 yards. He logged two games last season with at least five catches, and he registered 77 receiving yards in a win over Colorado.

Before the injury struck on Saturday, Hernandez had been practicing with the first- and second-team units. Headed into this season, he was in line for an even bigger role, standing out among a group of newcomers at the position. Now uncertainty hangs over Hernandez and his injury situation.

“We’re still going through the medical deals with that,” Dickert said.