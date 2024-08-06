Idaho appoints Romana Redondo Krišková as interim volleyball coach

From staff reports

The Idaho Vandals took a first step in rebuilding its volleyball program on Tuesday, naming Romana Redondo Krišková as interim head coach.

Hired as an assistant in 2023, Redondo Krišková takes over for Chris Gonzalez, who resigned in late May. The school suspended Gonzalez after investigators met with current and former employees in March about allegations that the coach had verbally and emotionally abused them.

Redondo Krišková has been overseeing the program – finalizing the fall schedule, running practices and recruiting – since Gonzalez’s suspension.

Prior to coming to Moscow, Redondo Krišková served as an assistant coach for French Club ASPTT. She played professionally for six seasons, playing in six different countries during her professional career. She also spent 16 seasons on the Slovakian junior and senior national teams. She played five seasons of NCAA Division I volleyball, beginning at Virginia Commonwealth.

“Romana has worked closely with this team with grace, stature, and resolve,” Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik said. “She has been purposeful in every decision to enhance our volleyball program to develop our student-athletes. She has worked hard to earn the trust of our Vandal players, to unite the team in the goal to improve and build a winning culture.”

Idaho volleyball begins the season at the Alabama A&M tournament in Huntsville, Ala., on August 30th.