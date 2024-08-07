Hundreds of birds seized from Pierce County cockfighting operation. Can they be saved?

By Puneet Bsanti (Tacoma) News Tribune

More than 200 birds used in an alleged cockfighting operation in Pierce County were seized last week.

The investigation began when animal control drove by a property in the 28200 block of Hinkleman Road near Buckley. They noticed A-frame structures that had individual birds tethered to them, which is classically associated with a rooster-fighting operation, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department on Facebook.

A warrant was served to the property owner Thursday. Investigators seized 140 roosters during the search. That number has updated to 232, which includes hens and chicks, the post said.

Many animal-control agencies in the region are assisting since because the number of birds is so high.

A fighting pit, multiple knives, medication and altered birds also were discovered. Many of the roosters did not have wattles, which are located on the side of their throats. Their combs, which is on a rooster’s head, were removed as well. People remove those body parts so that the roosters last longer in a fight, according to Animal Control specialist officer Patrick Cassin in a Facebook video.

Forensics will test if there is blood found in the property, specifically in the fighting ring. Animal control also will check to see if the birds were altered in any other ways.

There is evidence that the property owner was allegedly sending the birds to Mexico as it is easier to have fights there than in Washington, department spokesman Sgt. Darren Moss told The News Tribune.

The owner of the property is the main suspect, Moss said. There was another family living on the property, but it is unknown if they were involved.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

“Usually fighting birds have to be euthanized due to their aggressiveness towards other roosters and people,” the post said. “What’s different about this warrant is our animal control officers were able to find shelters that will work on placing these roosters in new homes so we can actually save them instead of just stopping the fighting and destroying the animals.”