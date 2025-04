A 16-year-old runaway missing since July was found safe in Ritzville this week, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Trinity M. Hoppens-Elmore left PNW Helping Hands in Spokane Valley last year with Kristena Van Eycke, 13, who was found safe in August.

Because Hoppens-Elmore ran away intentionally, she is now in the custody of Child Protective Services, the news release says.