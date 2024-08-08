Sammy Hagar, Loverboy to rock Northern Quest

From staff reports

Two of rock and roll’s best will play the Northern Quest Resort & Casino early next week – Sammy Hagar and Loverboy.

Hagar has established himself as a rock legend as a solo artist as well as the voice of multiple legendary groups.

Hagar’s first venture was as the lead singer of Montrose. For two albums he was the band’s frontman and favorites such as “Rock Candy” and “Bad Motor Scooter” were born.

In 1985, Hagar became the lead singer of Van Halen. The group went on to release four multi-platinum albums together – including hit singles like “Why Can’t This Be Love,” “Dreams,” “When It’s Love” and “Poundcake.”

Hagar has been a part of other groups like Sammy Hagar vand the Waboritas, Chickenfoot, and Sammy Hagar and the Circle.

Joining Hagar next week is Loverboy.

The Canadian rock band was founded in 1979, and it wouldn’t take long for the group to find themselves as established 80’s rockers.

With albums like their 1980 self-titled debut and 1981’s “Get Lucky,” Loverboy spawned hit after hit.

A few of their all-time classics include “Working for the Weekend,” “Turn Me Loose,” “Lovin’ Every Minute of It” and “Heaven in Your Eyes.”

Hagar and Loverboy will play Northern Quest’s BECU Live Outdoor Venue on Tuesday. Tickets ($59.50-$834.00) for the 7 p.m. show are available at northernquest.com.