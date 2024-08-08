Spokane Indians roughed up by Tri-Cty 13-2

PASCO – Some nights things just go the wrong way. It could not have gone worse for Michael Prosecky.

The Spokane Indians starter allowed seven runs in two-thirds of an inning and the Tri-City Dust Devils cruised to a 13-2 win at Gesa Stadium in a Northwest League game on Thursday.

Reliever Braxton Hyde didn’t fare much better. He took over for Prosecky with two down in the first and proceeded to give up four runs on seven hits and a walk over 3 1/3 innings.

David Palermo allowed two runs on four hits in his inning of work for the first-place Indians (26-13).

Cole Carrigg tripled and scored in the third inning, and Skyler Messinger homered in the eighth.

The series continues Friday at 7:05 p.m.