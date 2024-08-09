Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Justin A. Mitchell and Gabriella M.X.S. Alvarez, both of Spokane.

Christian A.F. Ibarra and Hannah M. McCabe, both of Airway Heights.

Maclaine G. Morris and Hailey M. Carter, both of Liberty Lake.

Michael A. Schaffer and Lauren L. Brodowski, both of Ramsey, Minnesota.

Paul C. Alexander and Martha L. Pierce, both of Spokane.

Joseph A. Gates and Hannah L.A. Butcher, both of Spokane Valley.

Todd D. Bates and Amanda L. McKenna, both of Spokane.

Beau J. Brannon, of Cusick, Wash., and Cheri L. Howard, of Hayden.

Aten Lang and Sonia Manlulu, both of Spokane Valley.

Trevor M.R. Borg and Grace M.J. Moore, both of Spokane.

Joseph N. Reyes and Hannah N.K. Goforth, both of Spokane.

Hunter C. Hansen and Robin L. Chamberlain, both of Fruitland, Idaho.

Dylan Z. Mead and Nicole K. Lombardo, both of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Artur Khaletskyy, of Medical Lake, and Veronika D. Kurka, of Spokane.

Vernon M. Cox and Sarah A. Coles, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

Judge Timothy B. Hennessy

Joshua G. Dixon, 41; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Lauren J. Morris, 36; 25 days in jail, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Gary A. Patterson Jr., 46; 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended and two days credit for time served, 24 months unsupervised probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass, false statement of titles.

Jake A. Wyrick, 50; $500 fine, four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of firearm.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Meghan T. McBroom, 29; 17 days in jail, with 17 days credit for time served, and 36 months community custody, after pleading guilty to retail theft with extenuating circumstances.

Daleen C. Marlow, 60; 43 days in jail, with 43 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Brandon L. Stoker, 38; 146 days in jail and 146 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to violation of order and third-degree assault.

Jeffrey E. Baumann, 35; 14 months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief; 364 days in jail with 201 days credit for time served for physical control of illicit drug in vehicle.

Judge Michael P. Price

Paul E. Nierenberg, 42; 33 days in jail, after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of firearm, violation of order and third-degree assault.

Davano R. Roy-Ohaver, 31; 54 days in jail with 54 days credit for time served, after being found guilty for fourth-degree assault.

Harvey L. Allen III, 27; two days in jail, 12 months community custody, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

Cody J. Greenfield, 40; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm.

James W. Puckett, 39; four days in jail with four days credit for time served, after being found guilty of criminal trespass.

Yuriy Siriy, 34; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Latina J. Williams, 23; one day in jail, one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Austin L. Hayes, 28; 63 months in jail, after pleading guilty to second- and third-degree assault, failure to remain at scene, attempt to elude police and obstruction of law enforcement.

Daniel L. Schneider, 45; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to identity theft.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Steven D. Davis, 22; 46 days in jail, with 46 days for credit time served, after pleading guilty of criminal mischief.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Johnny K. Kieffer, 30; 170 days in jail, for conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

New suits

Jon Adams v. Nathan O’Neill, restitution of premises.

Magde LLC v. Taigen J. Graham, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Clan Tarbit et al., restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. Joshua J. Glover et al., restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Cassandra S. Smith, restitution of premises.

Cedar Meadows Inc. v. Donald Juneau, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Richard Williams restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bishop, Beau and Eliza

Davis, Kaitlin A.N. and Jason J.

Zdanivska, Yuliia and Zdanivskyi, Kostiantyn

Forman, Amber M. and Michael D.

Soheili, Hanna J. and Cameron A.

McGinnis, Samuel K. and Schofield, Kaylee C.

Richardson, Alexis G.A. and Jordan C.

Adams, Mason K. and Taylor N.

Schenck, Lauren J. and Moresi, Ezio E.

Lambert, Katie L. and Jacob A.

Snow, Brandon S. and Averi T.

Wangari, Naomi W. and Bonner, Dwight K.

Brown, David M. and Cassandra M.

Wisor, Jonathan P. and Kaplan, Audrey S.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Romann M.A. Lieberrmann, 31; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and obstructing law enforcement.

Destiny M. Mace, 18; two days in jail, after being found guilty of driving with suspended license and DUI.

Casey L. Neal, 35; one day in jail, after being found guilty of negligent driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Parker G. McGlother, 44; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Kelsey J. Pearson, 35; 16 days in jail, after being found guilty of driving while license suspended.

Robert J.A. Pimentel, 19; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstruction of law enforcement and possession of controlled substance.

Joshua J. Reed, 40; 98 days in jail, after being found guilty of protection order violation.

Eric D. Ruskey, 42; 18 days in jail, after being found guilty of displaying a weapon.

Qaezhon J. Spillmon, 28; two days in jail, after being found guilty of protection order violation.

Mary E Valentin, 33; $1,245 fine, 364 days in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving and hit/run of unattended vehicle.

Christopher A. Wilson, 41; $990 fine, after being found guilty of reckless driving.